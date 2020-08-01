Future and Lil Uzi Vert teased new work together last week, returning on Friday to drop off two collaborative singles “Over Your Head” and “Patek.”



Dubbing themselves Pluto and Baby Pluto, the synergy of the two megastars is on full display in the releases. Could it be part of a bigger project? That part we will have to keep our eyes peeled for.



You can hear both singles below.