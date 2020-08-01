J. Cole recently spoke candidly about the regret he felt about abandoning his hoop dreams. But according to Master P, he’s seriously training for a shot in the NBA.

Cole recently linked up with Master P for a Puma commercial that insinuated that he’s ready to get his head back in the game. The No Limit head honcho was the perfect person for this project because he was once on the NBA roster after having a successful rap career.

J. Cole got Master P to narrate this promo video for the PUMA shoe 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/mJGNSVqZBW — Team DREAMVILLE (@TeamDreamville) July 30, 2020

“When I talked to J. Cole, he was like ‘You know, big dog you did it. What do you think I would have to do to make it happen,” Master P told TMZ Sports. “I said to get one of these NBA jerseys, it’s not gonna be easy. It’s gonna be a lot of hate, it’s gonna be a lot of people not believing in you but you know J. Cole — he got the right size, he in the gym!”

He continued, “But, what I told him … this a different time we’re in. They’re going to pick you apart! You’re gonna have to be able to hit every shot and if you don’t hit every shot, they — you know in the NBA, they don’t hit every shot but they believe in them. So, you’re gonna have to go somewhere where the team really believe in you and the players believe in you.”

J. Cole was a popular ball player in High School and tried out for St. John’s while he was in college before ultimately focusing on his music. “I believe in him and I believe that he’s a youngster that has a lot of desire,” Master P added.

But the mogul did assure that the Fayetteville native has to prove that he has what it takes to keep up with the pros. “They’ve been putting their whole life into this. So, you’re gonna have to prove you’re worthy of being on that court.”