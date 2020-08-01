Michael Jordan and his Jordan Brand made a commitment to contribute to the fight for social justice, and they’re donating millions to combat voter suppression in their latest initiative.

The Nike-owned brand announced their $2.5 million donation to three organizations to “support reformative practices that drive real change in the Black community.”

“There is a long history of oppression against Black Americans that holds us back from full participation in American society. We understand that one of the main ways we can change systemic racism is at the polls,” Jordan said in a statement announcing the donation. “We know it will take time for us to create the change we want to see, but we are working quickly to take action for the Black community’s voice to be heard.”

$1 million each were awarded to NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and the Formerly Incarcerated & Convicted People and Families Movement, meanwhile, Black Voters Matter received $500,000.

In June, MJ and his brand announced their 10-year plan to donate $100 million to directly impact the fight against systematic oppression and racism.

“The $100 million commitment was just the start. We are moving from commitment to action. Our initial partners can directly impact the social and political well-being of the Black community,” Jordan Brand President, Craig Williams said in a statement. “We will have a disciplined focus on social justice, economic justice and education, as the most effective ways for us to eliminate the systemic racism that remains in society.”