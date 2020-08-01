Lil Wayne could probably open the vault and give us a new single for a year. Weezy blessed us on Friday to let off a new single “Thug Life.”



The new offering is a collaboration of many minds as Jay Jones and Gudda Gudda of Young Money join Wayne on the records, which is co-produced by Ty Dolla $ign and Dante.



The song comes with a video that gives you a look inside Wheeze’s skatepark and fitted with some animation.



“Thug Life” is one of the songs that is featured on the deluxe edition of the Funeral album.



You can see the video below.