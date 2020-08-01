Throughout his podcasting career, Joe Budden has been very critical of Logic, from saying he is not black enough to celebrating Logic’s retirement and calling him one of the worst rappers ever to pick up a mic.

In a recent interview with Hot 97’s Peter Rosenberg, the No Pressure rapper opened up about Joe Budden’s recent apology and Budden’s impact on the rapper’s mental health.

“I didn’t see the apology. I didn’t see his review of the album or any of this,” Logic said, when asked about the apology. “I literally have no issue with Joe Budden…I’ve never met him. I don’t know him.

“He doesn’t like me for whatever reason. He wants to say I’m not Black enough. I’m not good enough,” Logic said. “He’s a person who’s led to part of my depression, some of my darkest spaces.” He added that, though Budden may not believe his dialogue is that harsh, it carries a heavy burden on people. “Bro, your words, they make people want to kill themselves, bro.”

On one of his recent podcast episodes, Joe Budden called Logic one of the worst rappers ever and then celebrated Logic’s retirement from rap. Budden came out in a later podcast episode and apologized for his remarks.

“I’m sorry man,” Budden said, crediting his actions to a general sense of insecurity. “Last week, I came in here feeling pretty tumultuous. Fresh out of Twitter jail, unable to properly read the room. And just hating myself and life, honestly. Unfortunately, I projected some of that onto you, Log. And for that, I want to apologize.”

You can watch the interview below.