Apparently, Mavado is the latest person Drake is feuding with and the Dancehall icon wants all the smoke.

“Kill somebody and come back,” the Jamaican artist sings on his newly released diss record, “Enemy Line.” “Di big belly 12-gauge run di ground hot/Ah, pussy you nuh know crime mussy crime inna show.” Shortly after, he suggests Drake wishes he was Jamaican. “Tell soft and fake likkle sheep, likkle mormon/Die trying but you will neva be a yard man.”

Apparently, Mavado is responding to a diss line Drake unleashed on his Popcaan collaboration, “Only You Freestyle.”

With Pop Skull in Gaza, but not that Gaza, but still it’s a mazza/N***as want peace like Cassava/But we let bridge dem burn like grabba,” Drake raps referencing the Gully God’s hometown. “Four in the cliz and one in the headie/Hand no shake, man, hold that steady/You man love pose with the ting for the picture/You man shoulda buss that ting already.”

Aside from Popcaan being an OVO signee and his beef with Mavado, Drake has history with the “Caribbean Girl” singer.

Mavado appeared in his 2014 “Find Your Love” music video but their relationship went sour allegedly because of bad business.

It’s unclear where the issues stem from or where it’s going, but hopefully it stays in mp3 files.