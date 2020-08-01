Tekashi 6ix9ine’s days under home confinement has officially come to an end.

The disgraced Brooklyn rapper will start his five-year probation and will provide a schedule for when he needs to check-in with his probation officer. TMZ reports that his attorney, Lance Lazzaro, says his ankle monitor will be removed on Saturday.

Tekashi was flaunting his bracelet in his “GOOBA” music video, and an Instagram live celebrating this monumental moment is most likely on the way.

Tekashi 6ix9ine isn’t allowed to travel freely, and reportedly beefed up on security to safely complete 300 hours of community service.

We previously reported that the DUMMY BOY rapper secured a $5 million one-time virtual performance. He’s set to perform his new songs featured on his upcoming album.