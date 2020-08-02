George Clinton and More Become Honorary Members of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

A match that only heaven can make: Funk music icon George Clinton has officially become a member of Omega Phi Psi Fraternity, Inc. The music legend was inducted as an honorary member along with D.L. Hughley, Anthony Anderson, and Ted Ginn, Sr.

“Newest Honorary Member of Omega Psi Phi! WHERE ALL MY DAWGS AT?” Clinton captioned a picture on Instagram.

George Clinton has long been tied to the fraternity, nicknamed Que Dogs, for their use of his 1982 classic single “Atomic Dog.”

Established members of the fraternity like comedian Rickey Smiley extended congratulations to his new brothers and also added in Minister Louis Farrakhan who was inducted earlier this year.

Omega Psi Phi is a part of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, historically composed of African American Greek-lettered organizations are are often referred to as the “Divine Nine.” Of that group, Omega Psi Phi is the first to be founded on the campus of a historically Black college on November 17, 1911.

Congrats to all of the new men of Omega Phi Psi Fraternity, Inc.