Indiana School Forced to Quaratines Students After Child Contracts COVID-19 On The First Day of School

Indiana is one of the first states to reopen schools since closing in March. However, Greenfield-Central Junior High School, a school east of Indianapolis, could not even go the whole day without finding out one of their students had contracted COVID-19.

Just within a few hours of Greenfield-Central Junior High School’s reopening this past Thursday, a call came in from the county’s health department saying that one of their students had tested positive for COVID-19. By then the student had been in various classrooms and been around multiple people.

The student and the people who they came in contact with were ordered to quarantine for 14 days. It is unsure whether the student infected anybody else.

“We knew it was a when, not if,” said Harold E. Olin, superintendent of the Greenfield-Central Community School Corporation, but were “very shocked it was on Day 1.” However, Olin stated that this has not changed their reopening plans.

However, this is not the first case in one of Indiana’s school districts. At Avon High School, west of Indianapolis, a staff member also tested positive. The school was notified a day after classes resumed.