The NHL is back and on the first day, Matt Dumba reminded all hockey fans that Black Lives Matter.

The Minnesota Wild defenseman took a knee during Saturday’s game between Edmonton Oilers and Chicago Blackhawks while wearing a Hockey Diversity Alliance hoodie with “Black Lives Matter” written on the sleeves. Dumba, who is Canadian, stood for the Canadian anthem.

Powerful words from Matt Dumba ahead of puck drop between the Blackhawks and Oilers. ❤️@matt_dumba | #isupporthda | #hockeyisforeveryone pic.twitter.com/AWawuUWn19 — #StanleyCup Qualifiers on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) August 1, 2020

“For those unaffected by systemic racism, or unaware, I’m sure that some of you believe this topic has garnered too much attention during the last couple of months. But let me assure you, it has not,” Dumba said prior to kneeling. “Racism is everywhere — and we need to fight against it.”

Dumba is part of the Hockey Diversity Alliance, an organization that formed in June consisting of seven former and current NHL players. The organization’s mission is to “eradicate racism and intolerance in hockey,” according to the NHL.

We are proud to announce the formation of the Hockey Diversity Alliance 🏒 ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/eaoXDi3inY — Akim Aliu (@Dreamer_Aliu78) June 8, 2020

The NHL isn’t known for talking about racial inequalities, but as more and more black players enter the league, they can’t be blind and not see what’s going on in today’s climate. Dumba’s actions is a great first step towards dialogue within the league.

Dumba and the Wild will be taking on the Vancouver Canucks in a best-of-5 play-in round.