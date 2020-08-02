This past week, YG sat down with The Morning Hustle radio show where he detailed the events from the police raid on his home and his arrest back in January. This had happened just two days before he was scheduled to perform at the Nipsey Hussle Tribute at the Grammy Awards.

YG said that the police raided his home around four in the morning while he and his family were sleeping. According to YG, when the cops came in they drew guns on his daughters, who were 4 years old and 6 months old at the time.

“The police came, raided my house… With me and my family and my kids,” YG explained. “They come through like four in the morning. We asleep, the helicopter had come around and all that. They bang the door in trying to get in the door, so I go downstairs, I open the door… boom! They draw down on me. That’s normal, but my kids at the time were 4 years old and 6 years old. They upstairs in the room with their mama.”

In the interview he said he complied with authorities but they threatened his kids with the same force. “They go up in the room and they got the big AKs all in my little kids’ face like, ‘Don’t move,'” he continued. “I’m like, bro, what the fuck is y’all doing? Y’all got me fucked up. They doing this to my little kids. And these are little girls.” Looking back on the experience, he said that he knew exactly why it went down that way. “I’m from the streets though, you feel me? So it’s like I got a target on my back already from that and I know that, so it ain’t really nothing to talk about,” he said. “When you’re from a certain area, the police gon’ fuck with you.”

You can watch the full interview here