Looks as though a lot of blessings are coming Tekashi 6ix9ine’s way. The rapper is officially off of house arrest, allowing him to go wherever he pleases. In celebration of his release from house arrest, the rainbow-haired rapper went to his hometown, Brooklyn, to film a music video for his newest single, “Punani.”

Aside from being free and working on the new music video, Tekashi may be looking forward to another blessing after his girlfriend, Jade announced that she is pregnant on her Instagram.

“I’m pregnant,” she captioned a post of her showing off her new hairdo. While Tekashi is great at trolling, fans seem to speculate the authenticity of this announcement. However, friends of Jade comment under the post to show their support for Jade’s potential pregnancy. “My Nephew,” wrote Baddie Gi, 1/2 of the strippers to be involved in the Cardi B beatdown lawsuit.

Advertisement

How do you feel about the couple’s potential bun in the oven? If it is true, congratulations to Tekashi69 and Jade!