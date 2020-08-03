Prior to Sunday’s game, New York Mets outfielder, Yoenis Cespedes was nowhere to be found. While the rest of the Mets reported to Atlanta’s Truist Park to play the Braves, Cespedes was M.I.A. eventually telling the team he was opting out.

According to the Mets staff, Cespedes had not given them a heads up that he was not going to play on Sunday nor did he tell the team he planned to opt-out of the season. Mets’ General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen told reporters after the game that Cespedes is leaving due to “COVID related issues.

“We support everybody and every player’s right to make this type of decision. This is a challenging time for everyone… It was surprising, without question. At the same point, we have to go forward and not allow anything to keep us from going forward.”

The Mets are currently 3-7 on the young season and are currently on a 5 game losing streak. The franchise will play the Atlanta Braves again on Monday without Cespedes.