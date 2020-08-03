Pop Smoke Reportedly Refused to Cooperate With Authorities to Snitch on Crips Before he Passed

The NY Post reports that authorities were trying to get Pop Smoke to snitch on the Crips when he was arrested for allegedly possessing a stolen Rolls-Royce Wraith in December 2019.

The cops believed he had information that can help them because they allegedly had footage of him driving the Wraith in reverse near a scene of a crime.

Pop was allegedly pressured to give information on the 823 Crips, GS9, and other street gangs but his lips were sealed.

“Any conversation with Pop about cooperation was a very short one,” the rapper’s lawyer Peter Frankel said. “It’s something he would never entertain doing.”

Frankel also believes that he was charged with federal grand theft auto to pressure him to spill tea.

“They hoped the force of the federal indictment would persuade him to cooperate — meet and speak with them,” he continued. “It’s not uncommon for the federal government to become involved in an investigation when they believe that doing so will help them in a way a state court prosecution may not be able to do”

NYPD’s attempts were unsuccessful and the late Brooklyn rapper posted a $250,000 bond, agreed to stay away from known gang members and submitted drug tests as apart of his pretrial conditions.

These conditions are the reason he couldn’t perform at the BK Drip Concert at Kings Theater with Sheff G, Fivio Foreign, and more. A field intelligence agent got a memo that

“8 Trey Cowboy Crip, 90’s G-Stone Crip, Slattery Boys, and Vice Lords” would be in attendance.

“Furthermore, these artists have been identified by the NYPD as perpetrators with violent criminal histories, with the defendant and one of the other artists remaining persons of interest in a non-fatal shooting that took place in Queens on Jan. 4,” the memo reads.

Pop Smoke maintained his innocence and this situation could’ve been motivation for his Quavo and Future collaboration, “Snitchin.”