The 25th anniversary of Raekwon’s “The Purple Tape” just passed and the legendary rapper is getting ready to threepeat. The hip-hop icon has announced Only Built 4 Cuban Linx 3.



Raekwon hit TIDAL to talk with Elliott Wilson and revealed the new album while talking the original and more.

“I’mma make an announcement, you ready?” he said. “It’s time we close that trilogy out. It’s time to close that trilogy. I was holding all night back to tell you that. Cuban Linx 3 baby, the trilogy. It’s over after that. it’s over.”



The last time we received a Cuban Linx was in 2009.



A date isn’t currently available but you can see the interview below.