The Republican National Convention has moved to Charlotte, North Carolina but the latest update is that press will not be allowed inside.



The event will formally nominate President Donald Trump and his attempt to go back-to-back in the presidency, however, The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette has revealed the event will be closed off to media members.



“[W]e are planning for all of the Charlotte activities to be closed press: Friday, August 21 – Monday, 24th given the health restrictions and limitations in place in the state,” a convention spokesperson said in a statement. “We are happy to let you know if this changes, but we are working within the parameters set before us by state and local guidelines regarding the number of people who can attend events.”



While it may be a good thing to monitor guidelines for the pandemic, it is alarming to not have media around to catch the details inside the building.



CNN reports Trump will not deliver a speech, instead just focus on thanking representatives in attendance.