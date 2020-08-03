After saying Eminem doesn’t crack his top ten rappers of all-time, Snoop Dogg has released his official list on Instagram.
The Doggfather’s list brings in fellow west coast legend Ice Cube and some love for the New York icons like LL Cool J and KRS-One. Snoop also is a big Run-DMC fan, while also giving some shine to Too $hort.
To keep the debate of his names low, Snoop captioned the Instagram post: “My top 10 MCs of all time…Mines not yours.”
You can see the list below.
