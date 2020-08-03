Orlando Magic Forward Jonathan Isaac will be out for the rest of the season after suffering a torn ACL for the second time this year. Issac played 15 minutes against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.

The 3rd year hooper ends his season with career highs across the stat sheet averaging 12 points, 2.4 blocks, and 7 rebounds per game. Isaac reportedly missed 31 games this season to rehab the injured knee.

Disappointing news: Orlando Magic F Jonathan Isaac has suffered a torn ACL in his left knee, source tells ESPN. Isaac missed 31 games with knee injury earlier and worked his way back for restart. A much longer rehab awaits him now. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 3, 2020

Isaac was having a breakout season prior to left knee injury on Jan. 1 — a legitimate all-NBA defensive team candidate. He elevates a tough-minded and reslient Magic team. August timing and rehab length threatens his return for 2020-'21 season. Just brutal for him and franchise. https://t.co/1T6aZCZeRG — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 3, 2020

Isaac received press since the NBA restart after being the first player who opted to stand during the National Anthem rather than kneel while wearing his game jersey instead of the “Black Lives Matter” t-shirts that most players wore during pre-game.

Now with a key defender missing, the Magic will have to move forward hoping to clinch one of the last playoff spots in the Eastern Conference.