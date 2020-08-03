Orlando Magic Forward Jonathan Isaac will be out for the rest of the season after suffering a torn ACL for the second time this year. Issac played 15 minutes against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.
The 3rd year hooper ends his season with career highs across the stat sheet averaging 12 points, 2.4 blocks, and 7 rebounds per game. Isaac reportedly missed 31 games this season to rehab the injured knee.
Isaac received press since the NBA restart after being the first player who opted to stand during the National Anthem rather than kneel while wearing his game jersey instead of the “Black Lives Matter” t-shirts that most players wore during pre-game.
Now with a key defender missing, the Magic will have to move forward hoping to clinch one of the last playoff spots in the Eastern Conference.