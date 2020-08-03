Tekashi 6ix9ine is officially finished with home confinement and immediately began trolling.

The disgraced Brooklyn rapper shot a music video in his old neighborhood and took a tour through the borough in a luxurious car.

“IM FREE !! LINK IN BIO LINK IN BIO WHO SAID WE AINT OUTSIDEEEEEE,” 6ix9ine captioned a clip of the video featuring himself and his girlfriend, Jade. “PUNANI 🔥🔥🔥 BROOKLYN THIS MY TOWN NEW YORK THIS MY CITYYYY YOU HEAR ME!?!?! KING OF FUCKING NEW YORK YA COULD NEVA DO WHAT I DID AND BE OUTSIDE DUMMY!”

Advertisement

Tekashi also took the time out to respond to Pop Smoke’s surprise diss on his new album. “Y’all not gonna RIP me … Y’all not gonna put me on a T-shirt.” He continued, “I’ll let y’all n*ggas be gangsta, y’all too gangsta for me.”

Tekashi 6ix9ine addresses the end of his home confinement and seemingly disses Pop Smoke. pic.twitter.com/xJpkzbFo2O — Two Bees TV (@twobeestv) August 2, 2020

The DUMMY BOY rapper initially responded, “Let that man rest… rip the woo” when the album dropped on July 3rd. But he admitted that he took the high road because he was on house arrest at the time.

Pop dissed 6ix9ine on his Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon cut, “Gangstas.” He rapped, “On set that’s some real sh*t n***a/ I don’t want none of that extra loud shit/ This ain’t none of that rainbow hair shit/ this the real straight shit..”