As everyone remotely interested in boxing knows, boxing legends “Iron” Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. will be facing off in the ring for an eight-round exhibition fight next month, which is known as “The Frontline Battle”.

Speaking to TMZ, Tyson was asked if the fight would end with a KO, to which the Brooklyn native responded, “if the opportunity comes, I’m always looking for it.”

Social media publication Triller announced a ten part docuseries leading up to the fight, which is scheduled for September 12 and will be available via pay-per-view.

