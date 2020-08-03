People in the NFL as well as those totally unrelated to the sport have both supported and condemned Colin Kaepernick for his brave, kneeling protest against police brutality towards Black people in America.

U.S. war vets took offense to Kaepernick’s kneeling protest during the National Anthem and some, including a few Navy SEALs at the military elite class’ museum in Port Pierce, Florida, have taken their dislike for the former 49er and his protest strategy one step further.

At the Navy SEAL Museum’s fundraiser last year, one of the K-9 trainers who was putting on a demonstration for visitors, donned Kaepernick’s #7 jersey as multiple dogs attacked him.

Advertisement

The caption for the video? “Demo during fundraiser Navy SEALs and Navy SEAL dogs take down Colin Kaepernick for not standing during National Anthem.”