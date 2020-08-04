Reality TV star and Former Source Magazine owner Benzino was arrested on Friday for disorderly conduct after he allegedly confronted his child’s mother, Althea Eaton, and her male friend in a threatening manner and hit the man’s truck multiple times with his fists.

The confrontation occurred in Braselton, GA, when Benzino, whose real name is Raymond Scott, approached the apparent couple in a “threatening and harassing manner while they were taking a walk through the neighborhood, according to the police report.

The man attempted to retreat to his truck, but Scott hit his truck multiple times with his fists, leaving at least two dents in the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Benzino denied the confrontation, but witnesses saw him, thus, prompting his arrest. Benzino was charged with one count of 2nd-degree criminal damage and one count of disorderly conduct and was taken to Gwinnett County Jail. His bail was set at $8,450.