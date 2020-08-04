Bardi Gang and The Hotties are getting ready to link up as Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have announced a forthcoming collaborative single titled “WAP.”



The new song will hit streaming services on Friday as the two both shared the single on their Instagrams.



After the unfortunate incident, it’s good to see Megan Thee Stallion getting back to work and this is the first release with Cardi as the lead in 2020. It may be time for the Invasion of Privacy rapper to make another album run as she has also created an OnlyFans account.



You can see the two announcements below.