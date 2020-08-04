DaBaby releases a new song “PEEPHOLE” plus the visual to the hit single. He has announced that he will also be releasing a Blame It On Baby Deluxe that will have an additional 10 new songs.

DaBaby gave fans the inside look of Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment process of the photoshoot and video setup. On the new single, DaBaby showcases a different flow with a little more edge. He also has touched on his love life that he doesn’t want to cheat or be a dog anymore.

DaBaby’s hit single “Rockstar” featuring Roddy Ricch has been No. 1 on Billboard for seven weeks during the pandemic. You can catch his new offering below.

Advertisement