J. Cole is looking to follow in Master P steps and become a rapper that also had a stint in the NBA. Now the Dreamville rapper has received his first try out offer.



The Detroit Pistons retweeted a video of J. Cole showing how wet his jumper is and offered him a chance to join their team.



“We see you out here. You said they only got 12 slots on the Pistons,” the team wrote on Twitter. “Hit us up for that tryout. This is for all the dreamers”



Do you think Cole got a real shot? Check out his jumper and the offer below.

.@JColeNC we see you out here. You said they only got 12 slots on the Pistons.



Hit us up for that tryout. This is for all the dreamers @bleacherreport #Dreamville https://t.co/6K24xaI28b pic.twitter.com/GYuG5LvqDE — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) August 4, 2020