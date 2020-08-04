When a petition surfaced to deport Tory Lanez, many perceived it as the Hotties riding for Megan Thee Stallion. On Monday it was reported that Tory had been deported back to his native country of Canada. Ho t97 dispelled those alleged reports. According to the NY radio station, their sources told them otherwise.

“We spoke to some sources close to the matter to Lanezwho denied the allegations in the report,” the station reported. “Tory Lanez is doing well in the United States and has not been ordered to be deported.”

The Canadian artist has been under fire following reports of his alleged shooting of Megan Thee Stallion after the two left a party in Hollywood Hills, where Kylie Jenner attended as well. While the investigation is on-going, we have seen a number of instances where Megan’s closest associates point the finger to the Grammy-nominated rapper.

The Houston hot girl took to Instagram on Tory Lanez’s birthday to address being shot twice in the foot. Her statements followed weeks of insensitive remarks and ridicule from social media including 50 Cent, Draya Michelle and Chrissy Teigen. All three of them have since apologized.

While Megan has spoken, Tory Lanez has yet to break his silence to the public.