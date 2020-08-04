Trump on Americans Dead From COVID-19: ‘It is what it is’

The United States of America is officially 90 days out from Election Day and the message President Trump is sending to the families of those who died from Coronavirus is loud and clear: “it is what it is.”

Trump stammered, created excuses, and attempted to dance around the horrible amount of deaths that America has suffered due to the pandemic in a new interview with Axios. During his irritation that journalist Jonathan Swan did not let him off the hook about his failures in keeping citizens alive, Trump responded with the controversial statement.

“They are dying. That’s true. And you — it is what it is,” Trump responded. “But that doesn’t mean we aren’t doing everything we can. It’s under control as much as you can control it.”

Trump would also attempt to sidestep the conversation stating that we should only look at a certain set of numbers.

“Well, right here, United States is lowest in numerous categories. We’re lower than the world, we’re lower than Europe,” Trump said.

“Oh, you’re doing death as a proportion of cases. I’m talking about death as a proportion of population. That’s where the US Is really bad,” Swan responded.

“You can’t do that … you have to go by the cases. The cases of death,” Trump clapped back.

Currently, over 155,000 Americans have died from coronavirus with projections aiming the United States to hit 173,000 later this month.

You can see a preview of the conversation below.