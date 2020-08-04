Exclusively from UK’s The Daily Mail, footage from a police bodycam has been released, which shows George Floyd’s entire arrest. The leaked tapes show 46-year-old Floyd pleading with the cops not to shoot him, while they ignored him and shouted profanities at him.

The footage, from the bodycams of former officers Alex Kueng and Officer Thomas, but a Minneapolis judge ruled the videos could only be viewed in court. Tou Thao and Derek Chauvin responded to the call after Floyd refused to be put in the back of the squad car. Floyd ended up on the ground outside of the patrol car with Chauvin’s knee on his neck for the last eight minutes of his life.

Chauvin has been charged with the murder of Floyd while the other three face charges of aiding and abetting murder.

