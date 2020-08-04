A video that has now gone viral show Aurora Police detaining a Black family at gunpoint, handcuffing the children for what they say was an investigation into a stolen vehicle. What wasn’t revealed until later was that the stolen vehicle in question was a motorcycle.

“Why are you now placing these children on the ground face into the concrete? It’s hot! In front of all of us? Screaming at them. They are telling you they are hurt,” said the recording onlooker. “That makes me very mad because I am not anti-police. I’m anti what happened yesterday, and that was ridiculous.”

As of yesterday, Aurora Interim Chief Wilson and the Aurora Police Department were issuing an apology for their actions.

“We first want to offer our apologies to the family involved in the traumatic incident involving a police stop of their vehicle yesterday.”