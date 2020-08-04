Meek Mill and online personality Dj Akademiks have been going at each other’s throats for some time now. Just a few days after Akademiks admitted to calling the police, it seems that Akademiks is calling out the Philly top contender to knuckle up.

In a YouTube video titled “YOU CAN’T CANCEL ME!!!”, DJ Akademiks touches on a few issues he’s had with Meek Mill, but most importantly, he addressed his problem with the Dreamchaser general saying that he “cancelled” him.

This is what initiated the Jamaican-born YouTuber calling out Meek to put his hands up, publicly or privately, to handle their differences.

Do you think he’s serious? See the full commentary below.