With the tragic news of The Roots’ founding member Malik B’s passing echoing through the Hip Hop and music worlds, it’s saddening that more bad news is coming out of the Soulquarian camp, as Philly native Jaguar Wright makes some serious accusations about The Roots’ handling of Malik B’s terminal cancer diagnosis and Wright’s own personal claim that she was sexually assaulted by famed rapper, actor and fellow Soulquarian Common.

According to an almost hour-long IG TV video, Philly native and Soulquarian singer Jaguar Wright say that despite Malik B’s impending health decline, Black Thought and ?uestlove turned their back on their fellow crew member.

“Y’all all online talking about respect the family and this and that, but you didn’t respect your brother enough to come get him when he was doing bad,” Jaguar Wright said. “Y’all wasn’t trying to help him, y’all was telling people to turn their back on him while calling him a drug addict.”

Wright also accuses Erykah Badu and Jill Scott of silently abetting their actions after Malik was the only Roots member who didn’t treat them unfairly at the beginning of their careers.

“Erykah you haven’t posted anything but you’re supposed to be this enlightened mother,” Wright said. “You haven’t said a word about my brother when he was the only one who wasn’t treating your ass like sh*t because you weren’t from Philly, but you quiet now. I’m killing all that fake sh*t.”

In a separate IG Live session, Wright exposes her relationship with famed Soulquarian Common, who she admits to dating, but claims that the rapper/actor sexually assaulted her.

“Gotdamn Common, next thing I know we go to bed he like, ‘Oh, c’mon Jag.’ No, n*gga I’m tired. I was on the stage all night, I’ma lay down,” Wright says of one encounter. “I lay down in the bed with my clothes on. I’m a rape survivor, I know how to buy myself a little time. Just in case a n*gga try to get out of hand. You gotta pull my pants down. By the time you pull my pants down I’m hooking you off in your jaw.”

She continued, “Next thing I know, I wake up the next morning I feel something poking at my face and sh*t. I open my mouth and this n*gga trying to stick his d*ck in my f*cking mouth! Lonnie f*cking Lynn, Common, whatever the f*ck you want to call yourself. That’s why I stopped f*cking with him!”