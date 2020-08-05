Several reports have confirmed that a 60 year old Black man who was known in his community for his support of President Trumpwas shot and killed execution style in front of his publishing company on July 23 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

According to authorities, Bernard Trammell was sitting on the sidewalk of his store when an unknown shooter gunned him down in broad daylight. Trammell, who owned a publication called eXpressions Journal, was a known political activist, Trump supporter and ironically, advocated for the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Because of Trammell’s well known political activism and the possibility that his murder could be politically motivated, I respectfully request that United States Attorney Matthew Krueger open an investigation,” said Chairman of the Republican Party of Wisconsin, Andrew Hitt, to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Meanwhile, there is no suspect in the shooting.