The BODYARMOR Sports Drink is expanding adding new athlete partners from NFL, NBA, WNBA, and MLB. The new partners are Trae Young, Christian McCaffrey, Sabrina Ionescu, Kemba Walker, CeeDee Lamb, Drew Lock, and Ronald Acuña Jr.



The new partners are another example of the ambition of becoming the number one sports drink. Those stars join James Harden, Mike Trout, Mookie Betts, Naomi Osaka, and more, on what is currently the number two drink. In addition to its athlete partner roster, BODYARMOR is the Official Sports Drink of the UFC and Major League Soccer.



Fans can join BODYARMOR and the athlete partners in a video call, which they can RSVP for here.