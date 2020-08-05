According to several news reports, Nicole Young, wife of Hip Hop mogul and N.W.A. founder Andre “Dr. Dre” Young, is challenging the couple’s prenuptial agreement, citing that it was voided. This news comes just one week following the announcement that Dre and Nicole were splitting after 24 years of marriage due to “irreconcilable differences.”

In the legal docs obtained exclusively by TMZ, the former Mrs. Young stated, “I was extremely reluctant, resistant and afraid to sign the agreement and felt backed into a corner. Given the extraordinary pressure and intimidation by Andre, I was left with no option but to hire a lawyer (of course, with the help of Andre’s team of professionals) and unwillingly signed the agreement very shortly before our marriage.” She also said, “Andre acknowledged to me that he felt ashamed he had pressured me into signing a premarital agreement and he tore up multiple copies of the agreement in front of me. Since the day he tore up the agreements, we both understood that there was no premarital agreement and that it was null and void.”

Sources close to Dre says that he never tore up their prenup nor was he ever ashamed about it. They added that Nicole had her own lawyer facilitate the prenup and had a “clear choice” in signing it or not.

Nicole filed for divorce back in June, requesting spousal support and a division of property, but the prenup Dre unveiled states that any division of property would have to be governed under the conditions of the agreement.

Dre’s net worth is an estimated $600 million.

The Youngs have two children together, a daughter named Truly and a son named Truice.