The Power sequel officially has a release date. The spin-off, Power Book II: Ghost, is set for a September 6 drop date.



The new series will bring ten episodes and will see the most hated TV child in America, Tariq St. Patrick, figure out life after the death of his father and the attempt to get his mother, Tasha, from behind bars.



In the latest trailer, Tariq is seen aligning with Mary J. Blige’s character Money Stewart Tejada in the drug trade, while getting Method Man’s Davis MacLean to help free his mother.



The new series is executive produced by Courtney A. Kemp and 50 Cent. You can see the updated trailer below.