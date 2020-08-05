JAY-Z’s Roc Nation has announced a partnership with Brooklyn’s Long Island University for the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment.



The school is set to launch in the Fall of 2021 and will award 25% of the incoming freshman class Roc Nation Hope Scholarships.



Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez told The Hollywood Reporter the new school will be “a true investment in our community and young people in Brooklyn, in New York City, and beyond.”



“We’re excited that The Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment will provide unique insight, knowledge and experiences for students and introduce the world to the next generation of unmatched talent,” Perez added.



The degrees students can graduate with include music, music technology, entrepreneurship and production, and sports management.



“Our proximity in and around New York City’s epicenter of music and sports clearly positions us to offer unparalleled experiential learning and access to professional opportunities that will launch students to success,” LIU President Dr. Kimberly Cline said in a statement. “We look forward to joining with Roc Nation to offer an unprecedented educational resource that opens up the entertainment and sports world to a new and eager generation.”

In a Historic Collaboration, Roc Nation and Long Island University Establish Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment to Educate the Next Generation of Industry Changemakers from LIU Brooklyn. https://t.co/TspxffbSZ3 pic.twitter.com/5Aplrosmhf — Roc Nation (@RocNation) August 4, 2020