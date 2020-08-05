T.I. may just pull out his hair after learning that his stepdaughter, Zonnique Pullins, is five months pregnant by her rapper boyfriend, Bandhunta Izzy. The self-proclaimed, King of the South learned of the news during a live Fox Soul show, “The Mix.”

‘It’s me Pops,” Zonnique revealed to her stepfather after he specifically used the process of elimination to cancel out the possibility of his 24-year-old stepdaughter being pregnant. Well, to T.I.’s surprise, she sure is preggers and expecting a baby girl, hence the pink hair that she is wearing in the live to give it away.

“Is anybody bringing my joint?” asked T.I. to his team, while Zonnique’s mother, Tiny stepped in to lighten the mood.

Congratulations to Zonnique and the Harris family on their new addition to the family. We hope T.I. takes it easy on this daughter.