Earlier this week The Source reported Benzino’s arrest for disorderly conduct. That conduct has reportedly continued behind bars as Benzino was said to have been fighting and resulted in a hand injury.

The Shade Room captured a post and delete on his Instagram account showing a cut-up hand and a message of what happened.

“My dad sent me this from the infirmary, he got into a fight with an inmate and is in 24 hour lockdown,” the post read. “The guy’s tooth got stuck in his hand, they are transferring him to another prison and should get bond. If not he will be in for another 90 day. He just want to thank his supporters and when he gets out he will tell his side of the story #FREEBENZINO.”

You can see the post below.