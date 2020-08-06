Grammy-winning producer Detail has been arrested for 15 sexual assault charges and five additional felony assault-related charges in Los Angeles County. The producer, born Noel Fisher, is being held on a $6,290,000 bail.

In a press release, Detail committed the crimes between 2010 and 2018. The case was reviewed by the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office in January and currently, the Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Bureau is continuing to investigate additional adult sexual assault allegations.

“Based on the nature of the allegations, Special Victims Bureau detectives believe there may be additional potential victims and they are seeking the public’s help in identifying any such victims,” authorities stated.

Fisher’s attorney Irwin Mark Bledstein stated “I am quite certain he will enter a not guilty plea.”

Throughout his career Detail has produced for Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Jennifer Lopez, Future and more. He won a grammy for his work on Beyoncé’s “Drunk in Love” featuring JAY-Z.