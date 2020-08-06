As The Proud Family reboot begins to roll out, actress KeKe Palmer took to social media to reveal that she’ll be voicing a new character on the Disney Plus animated series. Palmer will voice a teen activist named Maya.
“There’s a new girl coming to town! Prepare to fall in love with 14-year-old activist Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, voiced by Me,” Palmer wrote on Instagram.
The long-awaited reboot of the classic 2000’s Disney series was confirmed back in February with the original cast returning to take part in the show.
Advertisement