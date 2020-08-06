KeKe Palmer to Voice New Activist Character on ‘Proud Family’ Reboot

As The Proud Family reboot begins to roll out, actress KeKe Palmer took to social media to reveal that she’ll be voicing a new character on the Disney Plus animated series. Palmer will voice a teen activist named Maya.

“There’s a new girl coming to town! Prepare to fall in love with 14-year-old activist Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, voiced by Me,” Palmer wrote on Instagram.

The long-awaited reboot of the classic 2000’s Disney series was confirmed back in February with the original cast returning to take part in the show.

