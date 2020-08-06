President Trump said he had to “turn off the game” of basketball as he saw NBA players kneel. When asked about his decision during a postgame press conference, LeBron James did not have any remorse for losing the president’s viewership.

“I really don’t think the basketball community are sad about losing his viewership, him viewing the game,” James said to ESPN. “And that’s all I got to say.”

Knowing that Trump wants to engage in back and forth banter, King James pulled out his finest Euro Step for a further response.

Advertisement

“I already know where this could go, where it could lead to for tomorrow for me,” he said. “I’m not going to get into it.”

Across the games in the bubble a vast majority of the league has kneeled near the “Black Lives Matter” portion of the NBA court.

James will be back in action against the Houston Rockets on Thursday night.