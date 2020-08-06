Megan Thee Stallion is on fire. Variety covers, tracks with Cardi B, Beyonce and Nicki Minaj, and one of the faces of Savage x Fenty. Adding to the growing list of one of the most impressive runs we have seen, Hot Girl Meg has been announced as the new global brand ambassador for Revlon.

“HOTTIES YOU ARE LOOKING AT REVLON’S NEW GLOBAL BRAND AMBASSADOR,” said in her Instagram announcement. “we definitely have some hot things coming soon for all my hotties and I’m so excited to all of y’all to live bold with me #revlonxmeg.”