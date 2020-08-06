Megan Thee Stallion shines through adversity in Variety Magazine’s latest cover. The last month for the multi-platinum rapper has not been the easiest after she suffered gunshot wounds on both feet. The outcome required surgery. She called the situation “the worst experience of her life.” Following the traumatic incident, she endured the insensitivity of social media, leaving her to clap back at those who made light of the situation.

In her first public statement, she took to Instagram Live. Bearing with emotion, she fought back tears as she expounded on what had occurred the night of her surgery. Despite the Twitter trolls, she received love and support from Beyoncé, Rihanna, Lizzo, Michael B. Jordan, and more.

“I don’t like to be sad or keep myself in a dark place, because I know it could be the worst thing happening, but the pain and the bad things don’t last for long.”

From her upbringing and early success to juggling the demands of a music career while pursuing a Bachelor’s Degree, Megan is turning her hot girl dreams into a reality. Through it all, she is one of music’s brightest superstars today. Earlier in the week, she announced a new collaboration with Grammy Award-winning femcee, Cardi B, entitled, “Was.” The track is set to release on Friday.

She scored her first Hot 100 chart-topper, after teaming with Beyoncé for “Savage” remix. They met after the Roc Nation signee was invited to Bey and Jay’s New Year party.

“She treated me like family, and now I feel like I am family. We talk all the time, said Megan about Beyonce.”

Now the buzz for her highly anticipated debut album has shot further into the stratosphere. According to the story, she hopes to drop her first full-length release by the end of the Summer. Read the full Variety cover story here.