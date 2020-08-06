Brooklyn Nets superstar sniper Kevin Durant is currently on the outside of the NBA bubble but he is paying attention to the action. With the playoffs set to begin in a couple of weeks, KD sees the Los Angeles Clippers as the eventual winners down in the Orlando bubble.

KD appeared on the Play For Keeps podcast and revealed his pick.

“If I had to choose — and I hate doing that s— because you never know what could happen, you seen that with us last year — but if I had to choose, I’ll go with Clippers and Bucks for the championship,” Durant said. “And I’ll go with the Clippers.”

Currently the Clippers are still finding their footing after members of their squad had to leave the bubble for various reasons that include family and lemon pepper wings.

The Clippers have been one of the favorites all season long, other teams named to potentially meet at the end of the season are the Los Angeles Lakers, Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics.



Do you agree with KD? Peep the interview below.