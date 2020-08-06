Ben Simmons MRI turned out negative results on Thursday after the All-Star guard left Wednesday’s game against the Wizards with an injured left knee. Simmons will be day-to-day as he deals with the injury.

After grabbing a rebound in Wednesday’s win over Washington, Simmons walked off the floor in the 3rd quarter putting less weight on his left knee. He did not return.

Simmons finished the game with 8 points 4 assists and 6 rebounds. The NBA Finals contending Sixers could limit Simmons usage until the Playoffs start later this month. Philadelphia currently holds the 6th seed in the Eastern Conference.

