A new lawsuit accuses Migos member Takeoff of raping a woman at a party in Los Angeles, California back in June. The anonymous woman stated she was invited to the party by a mutual friend and that Takeoff offered her weed and began to talk to her but she declined his offers.

Takeoff reportedly ran into her in a stairwell during the party, where an argument sparked with the party host over the woman’s company. Later he allegedly followed her to the bedroom and sexually assaulted her. The woman stated he entered the bedroom and touched her body without consent and made it clear that she wasn’t interested, but Takeoff forced her down to the bed and raped her. The anonymous woman filed a report with LAPD and went for a medical exam the next day.

Takeoff is allegedly accused of sexual battery and assault among other charges.

“We have reviewed the allegations and have similarly done our own due diligence,” Takeoff’s attorney Drew Findlay said to TMZ. What has become abundantly clear is that the allegations made against Takeoff are patently and provably false. The claims and statements made regarding this lawsuit indicate that the plaintiffs’ representatives have not spoken with relevant witnesses or reviewed available evidence.

“Takeoff is renowned for his artistic talent as well as his quiet, reserved and peaceful personality. In this instance, those known personality traits have made him a target of an obvious exploitative money grab. As his counsel, we are well aware and well versed on the importance of civil and criminal prosecution of true sexual assaults. This is not one of those situations.”