Rap and go to the league is possible. If Master P did it, so can anyone else. Wale & J.Cole are looking to find out. Earlier this week, The No Limit CEO verified J Cole’s professional hoop dreams. The Louisiana native made two NBA rosters during his career with both the Charlotte Hornets and Toronto Raptors. He’s now extending his support to J. Cole. Cole received a workout invitation from the Detroit Pistons. Now the Fayetteville rapper has inspired Wale to tap into his football roots.

Back in his heyday, the DMV native was a college running back for both Robert Morris College and Virginia State University. According to The Athletic, Wale’s athleticism at the half back position raised some eyebrows.

“He was the type of small and shift running who would shake the sh*t out of you,” said a former Robert Morris teammate.

At this point anything is possible. Wale took to Twitter to give his sports predication for the upcoming years.

“Wow in 2021 jcole will be in the nba and I will be in the xfl … that’s crazy,” said the “On Chill” rapper.

There’s no telling whether or not Wale is training for football as hard as J. Cole is for basketball. It would be great to see two of Hip-Hop’s favorites on professional sports teams. With The Rock’s recent acquisition of the XFL, maybe Wale should give him a call.