Yungeen Ace is striating his hometown on the new single and video for “Hood Anthem.”



The Montana Shot Ya directed video takes Ace through his hometown of Jacksonville so his fans can catch his stomping grounds of Marvin Park.



Paired with the visuals is the rags to riches story that Ace has lived.



“The music game isn’t easy, but coming out of Jacksonville toughened me up,” Ace said. “I may have hustled my way out and made a name for myself, but my hometown made me who I am.”



You can see the video below and hear his full album here.