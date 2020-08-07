During his VERZUZ battle with Rick Ross, 2 Chainz gave a shout out to many HBCU bands before rolling into his new single “Money Maker.”



The song features a sample of a marching band playing Guy’s “Piece of My Love” for the sample, layered against another rendition of the cut. Finished with some drums, Chainz and a feature for Lil Wayne. We can hear the full single below.