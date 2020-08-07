Portland, Oregan multi-platinum rapper Aminé’s new 14-track sophomore album titled Limbo dropped today on Republic Records (UMG) featuring the likes of J.I.D of Dreamville, Charlie Wilson, Young Thug, Vince Staples, Slowthai, Summer Walker and Injury Reserve. This 44-minute album serves as the follow up to his Gold-certified debut album ‘Good For You’ released three years ago in late July 2017 that featured Nelly, Ty Dolla $ign, Kehlani, Offset, Metro Boomin, Murda Beatz, also on Republic Records and Club Banana (CLBN). Aminé has also released a further three mixtapes and an EP, with the latest being the 13-track mixtape ‘OnePointFive’ released two years ago featuring Gunna, producer Pasqué, G Herbo, and Rico Nasty which charted well.

Aminé this past Tuesday premiered his latest film clip from his new album, the feel-good, vibrant, and tennis-themed Young Thug featured track ‘Compensating’ (watch above). Aminé released the lead single to this new album back in late February, the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard (RIP) of the Wu-Tang Clan inspired and sampled track ‘Shimmy’ as well as Rihanna-inspired track ‘Riri’ in late June that rounds out three film clips supporting the album drop to date.

Since truly breaking through with music in early 2016 following the release of his debut major single ‘Caroline’, Aminé has established himself as one of the leaders of the current generation of artists through sustained quality music. The BET Hip Hop Awards nominated artists Aminé has notably worked already additionally with a long list of versatile artists including the likes of Missy Elliot, AJ Tracey, Rejjie Snow, Gucci Mane, YBN Cordae, LunchMoney Lewis, Jeremih amongst others as well as charting strongly both in America and internationally. One to watch in the near future as Aminé continues his strong accent.

